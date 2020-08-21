AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 6,797,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,345,845. The company has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

