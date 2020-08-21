Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the July 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 1,691,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,887. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,743,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 184,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,234,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,001,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 248,742 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,803,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 196,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

