Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,300 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the July 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 1,691,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,887. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
