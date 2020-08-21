Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,062,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,719,000 after purchasing an additional 391,330 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.61. 1,279,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

