Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.96.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,276. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $238.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.