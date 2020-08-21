Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.43 and a 200 day moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $236.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

