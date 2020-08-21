Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. 28,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,994. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. Research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

