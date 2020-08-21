Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.21. 779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,705. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $93,039.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,232.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,307 shares of company stock valued at $46,661,228. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

