Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $479.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

