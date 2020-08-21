ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Separately, Commerzbank upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45. The company has a market cap of $455.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

