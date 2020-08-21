Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

