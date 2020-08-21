Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adyen to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.49. 438,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70. Adyen has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

