Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.31 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Aeternity has a market cap of $59.28 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Radar Relay, BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 364,287,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,466,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX, LATOKEN, Binance, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Koinex, Liqui, ZB.COM, HitBTC, FCoin, Zebpay, BigONE, DragonEX, HADAX, Gate.io, Bithumb, CoinBene, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Crex24, Radar Relay and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

