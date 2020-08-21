AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. AFLAC accounts for about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of AFLAC worth $45,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in AFLAC by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,896,000 after buying an additional 137,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

