AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $72.05. 418,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

