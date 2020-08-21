Aion Market Capitalization Tops $58.76 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BitForex, Binance and LATOKEN. Aion has a market capitalization of $58.76 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

