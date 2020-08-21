Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 1.1% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Shares of APD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.58. 30,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,321. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.56. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

