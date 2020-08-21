Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,205 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,736,000 after buying an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,708,000 after buying an additional 298,054 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 364,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 293,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,622. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.