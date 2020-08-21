AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair lowered AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $281,959.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $129,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,449 shares of company stock worth $12,021,046. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 451,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,881. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

