Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 179.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.24. 1,189,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,898,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

