Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $7.80 on Friday, hitting $265.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.