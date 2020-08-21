Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $17.07. 100,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.43. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $11,536,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 8,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Alkermes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

