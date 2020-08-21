Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $55.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $216.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $217.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.05 million, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $214.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABTX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 61,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $520.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.