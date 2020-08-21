Alliance Global Partners Raises Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Price Target to $3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 223.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

TNXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 7,319,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,658,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,500 shares of company stock worth $79,970. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

