AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,380.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,591.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

