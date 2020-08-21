Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.71. The stock had a trading volume of 151,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,524. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.