Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $6.63 on Friday, reaching $421.88. 6,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.00 and a 200-day moving average of $376.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $447.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total value of $7,001,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,416 shares of company stock worth $22,867,750 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

