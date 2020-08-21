Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Insiders have sold a total of 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $52,173,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $605.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.16 and its 200 day moving average is $541.14. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

