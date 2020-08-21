Amalgamated Bank Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. 28,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

