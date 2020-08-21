Amalgamated Bank Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,215 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,041. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

