Amalgamated Bank Has $2.64 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $80,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.91. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

