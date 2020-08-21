Amalgamated Bank Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 261,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,309. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.