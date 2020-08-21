Amalgamated Bank Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,472. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

