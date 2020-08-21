Amalgamated Bank Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,765 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after buying an additional 797,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,274. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,108. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

