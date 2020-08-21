Amalgamated Bank Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.47. 123,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

