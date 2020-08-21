Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,974 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. 96,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $91.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

