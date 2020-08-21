Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $273.03. 5,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,550. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $389,230.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,601,322.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,495 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

