Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,677. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

