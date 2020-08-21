Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

