Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 125,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

