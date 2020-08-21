Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $4,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRPT stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

