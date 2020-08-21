Amalgamated Bank Sells 104,256 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 104,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

COP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 268,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,550. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

