Amalgamated Bank Sells 105,519 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $2,266,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 96,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.10. 460,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,578. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

