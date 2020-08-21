Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,728 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,202. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $352.99. 24,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,111. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

