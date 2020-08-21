Amalgamated Bank Sells 150,586 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after buying an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after buying an additional 144,678 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BSX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,240. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

