Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,049 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total transaction of $6,251,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,638.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,149 shares of company stock worth $20,696,204 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.86 on Friday, reaching $333.36. 10,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $332.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

