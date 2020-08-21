Amalgamated Bank Sells 22,547 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 59.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.56. 31,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

