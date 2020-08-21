Amalgamated Bank Sells 25,827 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,827 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

DE stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. 271,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.