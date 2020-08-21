Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,742 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

NDSN traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.48. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

