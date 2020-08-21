Amalgamated Bank Sells 43,913 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 88.7% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $409,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $13,539,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 311,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

