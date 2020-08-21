Amalgamated Bank Sells 58,308 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 58,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 816,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,104,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

